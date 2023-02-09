LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University baseball program has a new skipper at the helm.
Eastern Oregon and Athletic Director Anji Weissenfluh announced the hiring of Kyle Treadway as the program’s new head coach on Thursday, Feb. 9.
"I am unbelievably excited for this opportunity and to be joining the collaborative community here at EOU," Treadway said in a press release from the university’s athletic department. "As a small-town Oregon kid, I feel this is a tremendous fit for me and my family and it is clear that EOU is committed to providing an environment where student-athletes can be successful on and off the field."
Treadway comes to La Grande from Division III Pacific University, where he served as an assistant coach since 2015. Last fall, Treadway was promoted from assistant coach to associate head coach at Pacific.
During his time at Pacific, the Oregon-native primarily handled in-game pitching adjustments, recruiting, fundraising and player development. Pacific earned consecutive appearances in the Northwest Conference championship game the last two seasons.
Before becoming a coach, Treadway played college baseball at Pacific University. He served as a team captain for two seasons and helped the team win a conference championship in 2012. Treadway is a graduate of Phoenix High School.
"Fans can expect high energy and passion," Treadway said in the press release. "We will play fast and aggressive which will provide fans with an exciting ball club for years to come."
The Mountaineers have accumulated a combined record of 16-66 in two seasons since the baseball program was resurrected. Eastern Oregon is coming off a 2022 season in which the team went 11-35 overall and 4-17 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
Eastern Oregon is off to an 0-2 start in the 2023 season, dropping two contests to Whitman College. The Mountaineers are scheduled to play a four-game series at Columbia Basin on the weekend of Feb. 11.
"He brings with him a deep knowledge of the game and the ability to recruit quality student-athletes that are able to excel both in the classroom and on the field," Weissenfluh said in the press release. "We are excited for the future of Mountie baseball."
