Midfielder Erika Skindlov dribbles the ball into Corban University territory at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Eastern Oregon University secured its seventh straight victory Saturday night, defeating Corban 3-1.
LA GRANDE — In the latest NAIA Coaches’ Poll for women’s soccer, the Mountaineers continued to climb up the rankings.
Eastern ascended from No. 13 last week to No. 12 in the latest poll, earning 309 points from voters.
The Mountaineers captured two victories on back-to-back nights this past weekend, defeating Bushnell 5-0 on Sept. 24 and Corban 3-1 on Sept. 25. The team is riding a seven-game winning streak, improving its record to 4-0-0 in conference play and 7-1-0 overall.
Eastern is one of two teams in the Cascade Collegiate Conference ranked in the poll, followed by Oregon Tech coming in at No. 24. The Mountaineers are currently first in the conference standings, with the College of Idaho also holding a 4-0 conference record.
The Mountaineers and Yotes are slated to face off in a conference matchup this weekend in Caldwell, Idaho. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Simplot Stadium.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.