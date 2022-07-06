ELGIN — The 2022 Elgin Stampede is going to be two things: A celebration and a remembrance.
The Stampede kicks off Wednesday, July 6, with the annual family night, with youth ages 4 to 18 years old able to compete in a range of events.
The Stampede this year is celebratory in that it’s the 75th year of the event — a major milestone for the second oldest rodeo in Union County.
This year’s rodeo also brings with it a new event — and, in that, a remembrance. The 2022 rodeo will feature tonight, Thursday, July 7, the first Ty Hallgarth Memorial Xtreme Broncs and Barrel Race, honoring the late president of the Stampede, who died Jan. 31, 2022.
“In Ty’s memory, and in honoring his love of Stampede, of rodeo, and of the community of Elgin, the Stampeders launched the Ty Hallgarth Memorial Xtreme Bronc Riding for the first time this year,” the rodeo’s website states. “It is only but a small token of our love and appreciation for Ty and his family. We hope it honors him, and that this event lives on for years to come.”
Hallgarth had served on the board since 2013, and was the rodeo’s president since 2015.
Xtreme Broncs, like Xtreme Bulls in past years, will feature PRCA talent, with barrel racing mixed in between the sessions of bronc riding. According to the PRCA website, more than 30 bronc riders are slated to take to the arena and compete for their share of the $10,000 payout.
Another new event to the Elgin Stampede — one that also debuted at the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show last month — is breakaway roping. More than 50 women — including about 35 during Saturday’s slack performance — are slated to take part in the debut event.
The two-day PRCA rodeo begins July 8 with a full slate of events who will compete for part of a pot of more than $30,000. Friday Night is also the rodeo’s annual Tough Enough to wear Pink night, and the slack performance that night features more than 35 barrel racers.
The event concludes July 9, and that day’s slack performance is slated to see more than 100 participants enter the arena.
The main events kick off at 7 p.m. all three nights. Saturday also includes the grand parade through Elgin at 4 p.m.
