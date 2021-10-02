Audrey Wells makes her way across one of the footbridges at the 44th annual Catherine Creek Scamper on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Hundreds of competitors from across Eastern Oregon gathered at Catherine State Park to compete during the annual meet and cross country race, braving muddy waters and heavy rain during the event
Taylor Fox, left, keeps steady as he leaves the mud pit at the 44th annual Catherine Creek Scamper on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Hundreds of competitors from across Eastern Oregon gathered at Catherine State Park to compete during the annual meet and cross country race, braving muddy waters and heavy rain during the event
Audrey Wells makes her way across one of the footbridges at the 44th annual Catherine Creek Scamper on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Hundreds of competitors from across Eastern Oregon gathered at Catherine State Park to compete during the annual meet and cross country race, braving muddy waters and heavy rain during the event
Taylor Fox, left, keeps steady as he leaves the mud pit at the 44th annual Catherine Creek Scamper on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Hundreds of competitors from across Eastern Oregon gathered at Catherine State Park to compete during the annual meet and cross country race, braving muddy waters and heavy rain during the event
BAKER CITY — The Enterprise boys cross-country team kept its successful season going, winning the Baker Invite at the Baker City Golf Course on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Enterprise scored 32 points, with Union placing second at 54 points. The La Grande boys team finished sixth with 187 points and Elgin placed ninth with 220 points.
Union placed third on the girls side with 70 points, while Imbler placed fifth and Enterprise took sixth. Although La Grande did not have enough runners competing for a team score, three Tigers placed in the top six.
Zac Knapp took the top spot for Enterprise, finishing with a 16:15.34. Bayden Menton was right behind in second place at 17:28.51. Ian Goodrich (18:21.69) placed ninth and Levi Ortswan (18.41.85) took 11th.
Union’s top two runners, Taylor Fox and Eli Williams, placed fourth and fifth. Fox ran a 17:38.76 and Williams clocked in at 17:45.48. Nathanael O’Reilly was the team’s third finisher with a time of 18:15.87.
La Grande’s Caleb Murie was the team’s top finisher, taking 16th place with a time of 18:59.14. Adam Gordon was Imbler’s top runner on the boys side, placing 33rd overall with a time of 20.16.60. Jacob Peden led the way for Elgin, placing 37th with a 20:38.73.
On the girls side, La Grande’s Emily Tubbs took first overall with a time of 20:31.55. Cecilia Villagomez was not far behind, placing third with a 21:16.61. Faith Calhoun rounded things out for the Tigers, running a 21:37.31 and placing sixth.
For Union, Audrey Wells finished 11th overall with a time of 22:28.66 and Audrey Garlitz placed 15th with a 23.25.72. Kaci Baxter and Hailey Davis were not far behind, coming in at 18th and 19th.
Imbler’s top finisher was Austyn Turner, running a 22:38.79 to finish 12th. She was followed by Kendra Counsell in 20th place with a 23:41.91.
Most local teams will compete next week at the Tiger Invite on Oct. 8. The races at the La Grande Country Club begin at 3 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.