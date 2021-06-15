UNION — Payton Wright scored an 80 to come away with the best score of the day in the bareback riding competition at the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show. The 24-year-old from Pendleton earned a $993 purse from the event and tallied his best finish of 2021.
Mat Turner scored the second highest overall score in bareback riding with a 78, earning a $752 payoff. Turner is originally from New South Wales, Australia and the second place finish is his best placement in an event so far in 2021.
Buck Lunak, a 33-year-old from Montana, rounded out the top-three with a score of 77 and a payout of $541. Lunak is coming off a first place finish in bareback riding at the Pony Express Rodeo in Eagle Mountain, Utah.
Saddle bronc
In the saddle bronc riding, two riders scored a 76 and earned a joint first-place finish with a $1,104 payoff. Alan Gobert of Browning, Montana and Martin Joyce of Juntura, Oregon out-performed the field and took home the top prize in saddle bronc at EOLS.
For Gobert, this is his first time placing in saddle bronc in 2021, while Joyce finished second at the PRCA Last Stand Rodeo in Coulee City, Washington.
Clancy Glenn, a 21-year-old from Idaho, scored a 74.5 to take third in the event. Glenn edged out Jesse James Kirby by half a point to secure a top-three finish.
Bull riding
Bull riding was one of the most tightly contested events at EOLS, with five riders scoring a 76 or higher in the event. Quincy McDonald and Rawley Johnson tied for first place as both finished with a score of 80. Both riders walked away with a $1,131 purse.
Ruger Pica placed third in the event, coming up just one point short of first place. His 79 in bull riding at EOLS comes on the heels of a first place finish (84) in the EOLS Ed Miller Xtreme Bull Riding competition. Pica tied for first with Payton Fitzpatrick, with both riders taking away $3,388 payoffs.
Riley Barg, an 18-year-old, finished third in the Ed Miller Xtreme Bull Riding with a score of 83.
Steer wrestling
Two Idaho natives finished in the top three of the steer wrestling competition, but Douglas, Wyoming native Payden McIntyre came away with the quickest time. McIntyre recorded a score of 4.3 seconds in the event to take home a $1,295 payoff at EOLS.
McIntyre is fresh off a first place finish in steer wrestling at the Eagle Rodeo in Eagle, Idaho and now has four first-place finishes in 2021.
Dirk Tavenner took second place with a time of 4.7 seconds and Justin Kimsey finished in 4.9 seconds to finish in third.
Team roping
Two Oregon natives, Calgary Smith and Jack Graham, won first overall in the team roping event at EOLS. The duo finished with a time of 5.8 seconds to earn a $1,688 payoff in the event.
Brodi Jones and Jared Fillmore, both from Utah, finished just shy of first with a time of 6.1 seconds. Jake Minor and Baker City native Garrett Rogers finished in third place with a time of 6.3 seconds.
Tie-down roping
Josh Frost took the crown in tie-down roping, finishing in 8.7 seconds. The Randlett, Utah native secured his second top finish in the event in 2021 and walked away with a $1,663 purse.
Hermiston native Preston Pederson finished in second, scoring a time of 9.2 seconds. The runner-up finish is Pederson’s highest placement so far in 2021.
Bo Pickett, a native of Idaho, rounded out the top three with a time of 9.6 seconds. Pickett edged fourth-place finisher Matt Schiozawa by a tenth of a second.
Steer roping
In steer roping, two Texas natives and one California resident formed the top three.
Clay Long, a Stephenville, Texas native, won the event at EOLS by over a second, finishing in first place with a time of 10.7 seconds. This is the 37-year-old’s third victory in steer roping throughout 2021.
George West, Texas native Trey Wallace finished in second place with a time of 12.0 seconds while Creston, California native Taylor Santos took third place with a time of 15.2 seconds.
Barrel racing
The barrel racing competition at EOLS came down to four hundredths of a second as Lisa Zachoda won first place with a time of 17.38 seconds. Cheyenne Allan recorded a time of 17.42 seconds and placed as the runner-up in the event.
Amity native Shelly Mull took third place in barrel racing with a time of 17.55 seconds, a mark that is tied for her best time of 20211.
