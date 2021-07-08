WALLA WALLA — Turner Edwards is living out any baseball player’s dream.
The Eastern Oregon University pitcher is competing for the Walla Walla Sweets, a collegiate summer league, for the second year of his career. For Edwards, born and raised in Walla Walla, the opportunity to play for his hometown team means more than just gaining reps before his next season at EOU.
“Growing up watching the Sweets, I always wanted to play for them,” Edwards said.
Edwards joined the team in 2019, experienced Walla Walla’s season getting canceled in 2020 and rejoined the Sweets in 2021. However, the big difference from 2019 to 2021 for Edwards was his jump from Walla Walla Community College to Eastern Oregon University.
Eastern played its inaugural baseball season last year, which presented challenges. With any first-year program there are bumps in the road, but limited offseason training due to COVID-19 added another hurdle. The Mountaineers went 5-31 on the season and finished fifth out of five teams in the Cascade Collegiate Conference standings.
Edwards faced ups and downs during the season from an individual standpoint, finishing with a 11.49 ERA. However, a six-run outing in the season opener at College of Idaho on Thursday, Feb. 11, and an eight-run performance on Friday, April 23, against Oregon Tech inflated his ERA. The rising junior recorded two scoreless outings during the year and recorded a save in an outing against College of Idaho on Sunday, March 7. He compiled 15-2/3 innings, allowing 21 runs and striking out four batters on the year.
“It’s been a little tough, just because it’s a first-year program and stuff,” he said. “I just want to get more reps in and get back to winning.”
Edwards joined the Sweets to do just that. Walla Walla plays in the West Coast League, which is composed of college athletes from across the West.
“You see better competition, like Division I and Division II guys,” he said. “There are guys in the league that might go pro, so it’s strong competition and good to get out there.”
Walla Walla’s roster includes players from other NAIA schools as well as larger programs like UCLA and USC. Edwards, the only Mountaineer on the roster, seized the opportunity to play in front of a hometown crowd.
“I’ve seen people that I’ve known my whole life that come out to the games,” Edwards said. “They recognize you and tell their kids that they saw me running around when I was a kid and stuff like that.”
The Sweets play at historic Borleske Stadium on the north side of Walla Walla. The complex also hosts Whitman College baseball and Walla Walla High School football.
“It’s awesome seeing people come out and watch baseball again,” Edwards said. “It’s fun having fans there, and it makes things seem kind of normal again.”
As a native of Walla Walla, Edwards attended his first Sweets game in 2010 when the club joined the West Coast League as an expansion team. A dream turned into reality when he made the roster in 2019 and put on the Sweets uniform for the first time.
“The first couple weeks were surreal,” he said. “I looked at those guys like gods and now I’m one of them. It’s pretty wild.”
Edwards primarily comes out of the bullpen for Walla Walla and is part of a Sweets team that is 12-14 on the season so far. He hopes the experience will carry over to his performance and leadership at EOU this coming season.
“As far as freshmen and new guys coming out, I just want to be a guy that people can ask questions and I can give them good answers or correct any wrongs,” he said.
Entering its second year as a program, the Mountaineers will look to improve on their record from the inaugural season and be more competitive in the conference. EOU opens the 2022 season on Friday, Feb. 25, on the road against Lewis-Clark State.
“Before I leave (Eastern) I definitely want to make the playoffs,” Edwards said. “That and just helping our team get more wins and improve from last year are the big things.”
Walla Walla plays nearly every day during the summer, with the season culminating on Thursday, Aug. 12. Tickets to watch Edwards and the Sweets are available on the team’s website as well as at the front gate.
