EUGENE — Isaac Updike led the pack with one lap remaining, but his goal of making it to the Tokyo Olympics came up just short.
Updike finished fifth place in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in the final round of the U.S. Olympic Trials on Friday, June 25, in Eugene with a time of 8 minutes, 24.72 seconds. Hilary Bor, the favorite coming into the trials, won the event with a time of 8:21.34.
The top three finishers in the final round earned spots on the U.S. Olympic team that will compete in Tokyo, Japan, in late July and early August. Runner-up Benard Keter (8:21.81) and third-place finisher Mason Ferlic (8:22.05) edged out Updike on the final lap.
Updike was consistently in the top five during the race, but waited until the second-to-last lap to make his move. The 29-year-old jumped out to a solid lead and was in first place with one lap to go. Bor and Keter surpassed Updike halfway through the last lap, while Ferlic and fourth-place finisher Daniel Michalski passed Updike near the final hurdle.
Updike took first place in the first round of the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase on Monday, June 21, with a time of 8:21.02. His mark topped the field of 29 runners and stood as the time to beat heading into the finals.
The Alaska native ran cross country and track and field at Eastern Oregon University from 2011 to 2015. He holds the outdoor track program records in the 3,000 steeplechase, 5,000 meters and the indoor record for the 3,000 meters.
Updike’s personal best time of 8:17.74 that he ran at the USATF Grand Prix at Oregon Relays on Saturday, April 24, is his career best time. The former Mountaineer placed 12th in the 2016 trials, finishing with a time of 8:42.92.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.