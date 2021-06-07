LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University men's basketball program will be hosting its first summer camp of 2021.
The Mountaineers' youth skills camp is set for June 16-18 and is open to students in first through eighth grade. The camp will run from 9 a.m. until noon inside Quinn Coliseum. The three-day camp will feature players from the Mountaineer men's squad and focus on fundamentals, skill development and competitions.
On the last day of camp there will be a full-court game that parents may attend.
Cost to register for the camp is $75 per player. All students who participate in the camp must wear a mask while inside the gym. In order to attend the camp, students must fill out the Eastern Oregon University consent form. The form can be filled out prior to arriving at the camp or on the day of.
For more information or any questions, contact Head Coach Chris Kemp at ckemp@eou.edu or 480-861-5118.
