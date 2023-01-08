2022 Muilenburg Invitational

La Grande wrestler maneuvers on the mat with opponent from Oregon City at the Muilenburg Invitational on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. 

The Eastern Oregon University men and La Grande wrestling teams will host a pair of duals Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Quinn Coliseum.

The Mountaineers will square off against Grays Harbor College at 5:30 p.m., and the Tigers will follow with a showdown against Greater Oregon League rival Pendleton. 

