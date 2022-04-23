Hansen comes to La Grande after redshirting his only collegiate season at the College of Southern Idaho. The 6-foot, 1-inch guard tore his ACL in his final year of high school at Rocky Mountain High School and has been working his way back onto the court ever since.
Eastern head men’s basketball coach Chris Kemp noted that he met Hansen while scouting current Mountaineer forward Preston Chandler on a recruiting trip at an AAU program. At the time, Hansen was heading into his sophomore season and working his way up the prep ranks in Idaho.
“He’s a natural point guard, but is strong and can score it,” Kemp said.
Brown joins the Mountaineers after two seasons at Wenatchee Valley College. The Pocatello, Idaho native averaged 7.2 points per game last season in 32 games played — he averaged 38.2% from 3-point range and shot 39.4% from the field. In his freshman season, Brown played in 10 games and scored 9.9 points per game off 56.3% shooting from long range and 56.1% from the field.
The additions come in the wake of losing senior guard Max McCullough from the starting lineup. Guard Zane Wright left the program following his graduation, while forward Xavier Lovelace left Eastern after finishing the year second on the team in scoring. Guard Manny N’Tula will also transfer this offseason to play closer to home.
Following the loss of several guards, Eastern has stocked up its backcourt with a sizable group of newcomers. The Mountaineers are coming off a season in which first-year head coach Kemp led the way for a 18-13 record overall and a 12-10 record in conference play.
