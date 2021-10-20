Max McCullough of Eastern Oregon University controls the ball in a game against Evergreen State College during the 2019-20 season. McCullough earned the Cascade Collegiate Conference’s 2021 Player of the Spring recognition and the 2021 College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District honors after leading the team in points and assists this season.
LA GRANDE — The Cascade Collegiate Conference released its men’s basketball preseason poll on Wednesday, Oct. 20, revealing a middle-of-the-pack projection for Eastern Oregon University.
The Mountaineers received 59 votes, slotting them at eighth in the conference.
Oregon Tech narrowly took the top spot with 135 votes, while the College of Idaho and Lewis-Clark State were right behind with 127 and 125 votes. Corban University was projected fourth with 108 votes and received one first place vote.
It was a mixed bag at the top of the poll, as league coaches voted after a one-of-a-kind pandemic season last year. Voters will have a clearer picture this season as teams return to a normal fall schedule.
For the Mountaineers, the team will be looking to bounce back from an 8-12 season that ended with the university parting ways with former head coach Carlito Labarda Jr. after four seasons at Eastern. Now with interim head coach Chris Kemp at the helm, the Mountaineers will be looking to overachieve preseason expectations this season.
Eastern kicks off its season at the Comfort Suites Classic in Helena, Montana on Oct. 23. The Mountaineers will square off with Montana Tech at 2 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.