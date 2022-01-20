LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University men’s wrestling program improved three spots in the latest NAIA national rankings, moving to No. 17 in the nation. The team received 48 votes in the most recent poll, which was released on Thursday, Jan. 20.
The Mountaineers are coming off a close, short-handed loss in a dual with Corban on Jan. 12 that ended 38-17. Prior to the defeat, the Mountaineers earned victories in their previous three January duals.
Three Eastern wrestlers earned individual national rankings. Keegan Mulhill (174) came in at No. 8, Kyle Knudtson (184) was ranked No. 5 and Noel Orozco (285) was slated at No. 2. Orozco, a senior, is just one spot behind Grand View’s Greg Hagan for the top spot in the heavyweight division.
Eastern is one of four Cascade Collegiate Conference schools that earned a spot in the latest national rankings. Menlo and Montana State-Northern earned the highest rankings — the two teams tied at No. 8 with 78 votes. The Mountaineers narrowly edged out Embry-Riddle, who earned 46 votes and a No. 18 ranking in the poll.
Up next on the slate for Eastern, the Mountaineers will travel to Marshall, Missouri to compete at the Missouri Valley Invitational. Wrestling on Jan. 21 is set to begin at 10 a.m., while the competition will start at 7 a.m. on Jan. 22.
