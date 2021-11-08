Phillip Malatare (0) goes for a basket during the second half of the match between Eastern Oregon University and Montana Western University at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Eastern Oregon walked away with a narrow 67-61 victory in their home opener.
Mountaineer Jet Taylor (16) spikes the ball to opponents from Evergreen University during a volleyball match held at Eastern Oregon University on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
LA GRANDE — Two Mountaineers were awarded for strong showings this past week.
Volleyball player Jet Taylor and men’s basketball point guard Phillip Malatare were both named Cascade Collegiate Conference player of the week in their sports.
Malatare was electric for Eastern in a 69-57 win over Whitman on Friday, Nov. 5, scoring a team-high 29 points. The first-year Mountaineers shot 11-14 from the field and converted all six of his free throw attempts. Malatare also added six rebounds and two assists as Eastern improved to 3-1 on the year.
Taylor helped the Mountaineers finish their season with a weekend sweep of Northwest and Evergreen State, controlling the tempo defensively. She earned defensive player of the week for her strong performances.
The senior totaled nine blocks over the two-game road trip and guided Eastern to a 24-6 finish to the regular season. At 19-3 in conference play, the Mountaineers are set to enter the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships as the No. 2 seed.
Eastern will face its first opponent on Nov. 12 at 3:30 p.m. in Salem.
