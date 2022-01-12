Eastern Oregon's Kayla Berg (8) of slides into third base during against the University of Providence at Peggy Anderson Softball Field, La Grande on Friday, April 23, 2021. The Mountaineers announced their 2022 schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021, lining up a full slate of 53 games for the upcoming season.
LA GRANDE — Softball season is just a month away at Eastern Oregon University.
The Mountaineers softball program announced its 2022 schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 11, lining up a slate of 53 games for the upcoming season. Eastern’s season is set to get underway on Feb. 12, with a three-game road series against Willamette in Salem.
Eastern Oregon softball is coming off a 16-32 season that saw the Mountaineers fall to Corban and the College of Idaho on consecutive days of the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships.
The Mountaineers will begin the season with 13 straight non-conference matchups, which includes games against Willamette, Lewis & Clark College, Menlo College, William Jessup, Hope International and Marymount California.
Eastern is set to commence Cascade Collegiate Conference competition in Eugene against Bushnell on March 4. The Mountaineers and Beacons will play doubleheaders on consecutive days.
After 17 straight road contests to start the season, Eastern will return to Peggy Anderson Softball Field in La Grande for the team’s first home series against British Columbia on March 11. The Thunderbirds will face off with the Mountaineers in back-to-back doubleheaders in La Grande.
The Mountaineers will travel to Ashland for a four-game series with Southern Oregon on March 19. The Raiders are the reigning NAIA champions and went 4-0 against Eastern last season. Southern Oregon won the Cascade Collegiate Conference regular season with a record of 26-1 in conference play — the Raiders finished the 2021 season 55-6.
Eastern will welcome the College of Idaho into town for a doubleheader on March 29 — the Mountaineers were routed in all seven matchups against the Yotes during the 2021 season. The two schools square off again for a doubleheader on April 5 in Caldwell, Idaho.
Oregon Tech will travel to La Grande to face off with Eastern in a four-game series starting on April 22. The Owls finished last season as the NAIA runners-up to Southern Oregon. The series against Oregon Tech will be the final home stand of the year for the Mountaineers.
Eastern concludes its regular season with a four-game road series against Carroll College on April 29.
Opening pitch for the Mountaineers’ season opener at Willamette is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Feb. 12.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.