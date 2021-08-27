Mountaineers start off in the win column against Montana Western
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Mountaineers carried the momentum from a day-one victory over Montana Western into a clean sweep of Carroll College on day two of the College of Idaho/Eastern Oregon Fall Classic on Friday, Aug. 27.
The victory was the first of two matches on day two for the Mountaineers, as they faced No. 5 Dordt later in the day. Eastern was dominant in set one, winning 25-14. The Mountaineers won the next two sets in a more tightly contested manner, winning 25-19 and 25-20.
Sade Williams was a top performer for Eastern, recording 11 kills and 13 digs. Hannah Ledgerwood led the way with 18 assists and Hailey Arritola tallied 26 digs.
The victory improved Eastern’s record to 2-0 in the Fall Classic and 4-2 on the season. After matchups against Dordt University and The Master’s University, Eastern will play entirely conference opponents for the remainder of the regular season.
Dordt gets the best of Eastern in thrilling match
CALDWELL, Idaho — Coming off the win over Carroll College, Eastern rallied again just hours later to face its highest ranked opponent of the season. No. 5 Dordt University came into the matchup 1-0 on the season and faced an Eastern squad that improved to 4-2 earlier in the day. In a thrilling five-set match, Dordt defeated Eastern Oregon 3-2.
The first three sets were all tightly contested, with each team scoring at least 21 points in each set. The Mountaineers controlled much of the first set, jumping out to a 10-5 lead. The Defenders clawed back and evened the first set at 20-20, before pulling away to win 25-23.
The start of the second set mirrored Eastern’s hot start to the first set, as the Mountaineers led 9-4 midway through. Dordt closed in and the score stood at 16-13 in favor of Eastern, but the Mountaineers then rattled off five consecutive points. Seven straight points by Dordt closed the gap late in the set, but the Mountaineers held on to win 25-22 and even the match.
Both teams went back-and-forth in the third set, with numerous lead changes throughout. Dordt extended its lead to 23-18 after three straight points late in the set and went on to hold a 25-21 victory in the third set.
Dordt jumped out to an early lead in the fourth set, but Eastern dominated the rest of the set. With the score at 11-10 in favor of the Mountaineers, Eastern scored nine straight points to jump out to a 10-point advantage. The Mountaineers handled business and went on to win the set 25-15, forcing a fifth set.
Both teams fought hard in the final set, with the lead bouncing back and forth. A key moment came midway through the set, when Dordt scored five out of six points to take a 12-7 lead. Eastern rallied late, tying the game at 13-13, but the Defenders went on to win 16-14.
Cambree Scott led the way with 16 kills and seven blocks, both team-highs. McMurtrey recorded 26 assists and Arritola tallied 29 digs in the loss.
The narrow defeat is a heartbreaker for Eastern as the team falls to 1-3 against ranked opponents and 4-3 on the season. The Mountaineers will close out the College of Idaho/Eastern Oregon Fall Classic with a matchup against The Master’s University on Aug. 28, at 8 a.m.
