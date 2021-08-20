PRESCOTT, Ariz. — It was far from an ideal start to the season for the Mountaineers.
In a matchup of two teams ranked top 10 in the NAIA, No. 3 Spring Arbor defeated No. 10 Eastern Oregon 4-0 on Friday, Aug. 20, in Prescott, Arizona.
Eastern held its own throughout the first 20 minutes of regulation, with both teams feeling out the opposition. Spring Arbor’s Fara Serra opened the scoring with a goal in the 23rd minute to put the Cougars on the board first. Just 43 seconds later, Becca Mindling added another goal, stretching Spring Arbor’s lead to 2-0.
Just before halftime, Mackenzie Selvius added another Spring Arbor goal to send the Mountaineers into the locker room trailing 3-0. Spring Arbor out shot Eastern seven shots to none in the first half.
The Mountaineers tallied three shots in the second half, but failed to make up any ground. In the 47th minute, Selvius added her second goal of the night to put Spring Arbor up 4-0. The Cougars out shot the Mountaineers 14 shots to three and went on to complete the shutout.
Eastern will look to bounce back on Sunday, Aug. 22, in a matchup with Embry-Riddle at 7 p.m.
EOU volleyball goes 1-1 at Big Sky Challenge day one
BUTTE, Mt. — The No. 6 Eastern Oregon Mountaineers opened their season on Friday, Aug. 20, at the Big Sky Challenge in Butte, Montana.
In the opening game against No. 8 Grand View, Eastern came out firing. The Mountaineers won in three sets, winning 27-25, 25-17 and 25-20. Junior Breanna Shaffer led the team with nine kills, while freshman Hailey Arritola recorded two aces. Junior Cambree Scott tallied eight blocks in the dominant victory.
In game two against No. 17 Bellevue, the Mountaineers struggled. The Bruins won in three straight sets, winning 25-15, 25-17 and 25-23. Sophomore Sade WIlliams led the Mountaineers with eight kills, but Bellevue’s Eve Fountain topped all players with 13. Freshman Alexis McMurtrey recorded 26 assists in the loss.
Action continues tomorrow at the Big Sky Challenge, as Eastern looks to bounce back against Rocky Mountain College at 10 a.m. and No. 14 Providence at 2 p.m.
Men's soccer starts season with exhibition victory
The Mountaineers began their season with a 3-1 victory at Whitman. Eastern will return home on Aug. 23, for a scrimmage against Blue Mountain Community College before opening the regular season at home against Whitworth on Aug. 28.
