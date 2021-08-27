CALDWELL, Idaho — Eastern Oregon University volleyball bounced back from a loss against No. 14 Providence with a clean sweep of Montana Western at the College of Idaho/Eastern Oregon Fall Classic in Caldwell, Idaho on Aug. 26.
The Mountaineers won in three straight sets by scores of 25-12, 25-18 and 27-25. Eastern jumped out to an early lead and never relented throughout the remainder of the match, despite a late surge in the third set by Montana Western.
Eastern jumped out to a 9-2 lead to start the first set, setting the tone for the remainder of the match. The second set went the same, as the Mountaineers extended an early lead and held off a late-set rally by the Bulldogs.
In the final set, Eastern battled off a strong comeback effort to hold onto a 27-25 victory as the set went into extra points. The Mountaineers trailed 18-17 late in the set and used a timeout to regroup. Coming off the break, Eastern scored four straight points to take a 21-17 lead. Montana Western fought back to take a 25-24 lead, but Eastern rallied three straight points to win 27-25.
Breanna Shaffer led all players with 12 kills and also recorded 15 digs. Alexis McMurtrey tallied a game-high 24 assists and Hailey Arritola led the way defensively with 16 digs.
Eastern improved to 3-2 on the season and started off the tournament with a resounding victory. Up next, the Mountaineers will face Carroll College and No. 5 Dordt University on day two of the College of Idaho/Eastern Oregon Fall Classic on Aug. 27.
