BUTTE, Mt. — The Mountaineers have had their hands full at the Big Sky Challenge, facing three top 25 teams within two days. After Saturday’s action, Eastern walked away from the tournament with a 2-2 record.
Eastern 3 — Rocky Mountain College 0
Coming off a loss against Bellevue in three straight sets on Aug. 20, Eastern bounced back with a resounding victory over Rocky Mountain College.
The Mountaineers won in three sets, winning by advantages of 25-22, 25-21 and 25-13. Sade Williams and Cambree Scott were electric for Eastern, with Williams recording 14 kills and Scott tallying 12.
Alexis McMurtrey totaled 40 assists and Hailey Arritola recorded 25 digs and two aces. Scott led the team with four blocks in what turned out to be a solid victory for Eastern Oregon.
Eastern 2 — Providence 3
In the team’s final match of the tournament, Eastern played out an epic five-set duel against No. 14 Providence. Fighting back in the second and fourth sets was not enough, as Providence went on to win the fifth set 15-12 and take the victory.
Providence outscored Eastern 25-22 in the first set and 25-18 in the third set. The Mountaineers gained narrow victories in the second set (25-23) and fourth set (25-23).
Scott and Breanna Shaffer both led the team with 15 kills, while McMurtrey tailed 56 assists.
After facing difficult competition in a short period of time, the Mountaineers come away .500 through the first four games of the year. Eastern will take a few days off before competing at the College of Idaho/Eastern Oregon Fall Classic in Cladwell, Idaho. The Mountaineers face Montana Western on Aug. 26, at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.