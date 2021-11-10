Cambree Scott (12) and Breanna Shaffer (14) attempt to block a spike from Grace Buchanan (20). The Eastern Oregon University Mountaineers faced off against Warner Pacific University Knights at Quinn Coliseum in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. The Mountaineers blocked several attacks by the Knights, winning the first two sets handily, and finishing the game 3-1.
LA GRANDE — The NAIA released its final regular season volleyball coaches’ poll on Wednesday, Nov. 10, slotting Eastern Oregon University at No. 12 heading into conference tournament action.
Eastern garnered 367 points in the poll, while Jamestown came in at No. 1 with 588 points. Corban is the top-ranked Cascade Collegiate Conference team at No. 8. Oregon Tech was the only other ranked team in the conference at No. 25, while Bushnell received 59 points.
The Mountaineers are set to compete at the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament this weekend, opening play against No. 25 Oregon Tech in the semifinals. Conference tournament games are slated to take place at top-seeded Corban.
Eastern concluded the season 24-6 overall and 19-3 in conference play, which slotted them one game back of first-place Corban. The ranking propelled the Mountaineers into a first-round bye in conference play.
The Mountaineers and Hustlin’ Owls are set to face off at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 12.
