LA GRANDE — A perennial powerhouse at Eastern Oregon University is looking for another strong season in 2021.
Eastern volleyball enters the season ranked atop the Cascade Collegiate Conference Preseason Coaches’ poll and will look to defend last season’s regular season conference title. The Mountaineers are also ranked No. 6 in the NAIA heading into the 2021 campaign. Despite losing several cornerstone players, the Mountaineers return three all-conference players heading into the 2021 season.
“While we are honored to be picked first in the preseason poll, we know that the work has just begun,” head coach Kaki McLean Morehead said.
The Mountaineers are coming off a shortened season where they went undefeated during the regular season for the first time in program history. Eastern compiled a 15-0 regular season record, but lost in the conference tournament to Corban University. The team made a run to the NAIA quarterfinals, losing to No. 1 overall seed Jamestown in three sets.
The Mountaineers ended the 2020 campaign ranked No. 7 in the final NAIA coaches’ poll.
From that group, two crucial starters and former first-team CCC nominees have departed the program. Setter Madison Pilon graduated from Eastern, while three-time CCC libero of the year Kiley McMurtrey transferred to NCAA Division I University of Utah to compete as a graduate transfer.
“We have high expectations even with the key personnel we lost and we know that it’s going to take some time to make those adjustments that are normal with new key pieces,” McLean Morehead said.
The Mountaineers return a majority of last year’s team, including three first-team All CCC players in middle blocker Cambree Scott, outside hitter Breanna Shaffer and middle blocker Jet Taylor.
Scott was named the 2020 CCC player of the year and picked up NAIA second team All-American honors. Shaffer, an honorable mention NAIA All-American, alongside Taylor create a trio of experienced players that will look to lead the team this year. All three players are entering their fourth seasons in the program, but due to extended eligibility rules they are still listed as juniors this year.
“With every single one of our returning hitters being sophomores and juniors this year, we have high hopes that they will have an exceptional year,” McLean Morehead said.
Eastern also added two freshman newcomers, Hailey Arritola and Katie Black. Black is a 6-foot outside hitter from Boise, and Arritola is a defensive specialist and libero from Mount Angel.
Despite losing two key starters, Eastern’s returning group has caught the eyes of conference opponents heading into next season. The Mountaineers received eight out of 12 votes for first place in the CCC Preseason Coaches’ Poll as the expected favorite to win the conference. The Mountaineers placed just above Corban and Southern Oregon, who both received two points.
Eastern opens its season at the Big Sky Challenge in Butte, Montana, against Bellevue on Friday, Aug. 20. Conference play opens for the Mountaineers on Sept. 3, at home against Bushnell.
Just a day later, the Mountaineers will square off at home against Corban, the team’s top competition in the conference this year. The Mountaineers face a 30-game slate of regular season games following last season’s shortened schedule.
As the preseason favorites, the Mountaineers will have a big target on their backs as the top team in the conference and one of the elite programs in the NAIA. Eastern will have its eyes set on another CCC title and a deep run in the national tournament.
