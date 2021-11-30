Sade Williams (1) prepares to serve the ball during a match against Warner Pacific University. The Eastern Oregon University Mountaineers faced off against Warner Pacific University Knights at Quinn Coliseum in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. {div id=”highlighter--hover-tools” style=”display: none;”} {/div}
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It was a valiant effort in the opening match of NAIA pool play, but Eastern was bested by No. 21 Northwestern (Iowa) in five close sets.
In a matchup on Tuesday, Nov. 30, the No. 12 Eastern Oregon University volleyball team was defeated 22-25, 25-20, 16-25, 25-22 and 8-15.
The Mountaineers started the match with momentum, building up an early lead. The match served as the only competition of the day for Eastern, while Northwestern defeated the College of Saint Mary earlier in the day. The Mountaineers jumped out to a 9-2 run to start the first set and looked in top form out of the gate.
Northwestern settled in, cutting away at the deficit and tying the game at 13-13 midway through the set. The Raiders scored seven points unanswered to build up an 18-13 lead. Eastern fought back at the end, but ultimately lost the frame 25-22.
In the second set, the storyline was flipped as the Mountaineers overcame an early lead. After trailing 6-9 early on, Eastern went on a 10-3 run to build up a 16-12 lead. The Mountaineers held off a late rally to win the set 25-20.
The third set started off highly contested, as both teams battled back and forth. Just when Northwestern built an early 8-5 lead, Eastern rattled off three straight points to tie the match at 8-8. After Eastern used a timeout down 11-13, the Mountaineers jumped out to a 14-3 lead. Northwestern would go on to respond and build its lead back up to 17-14. The match slipped away from the Mountaineers as the Raiders pulled away to win 25-16.
With no room for error, the Mountaineers got off to a strong start in the fourth set. Eastern gained an early 7-3 lead and looked to garner some late-match momentum. The set was neck-and-neck, with the Mountaineers leading by five points midway through. The Raiders clawed back in, but the Mountaineers escaped with a narrow 25-22 victory to force a fifth set.
In the sudden-death fifth set, Northwestern started off hot with a 6-2 lead. The Mountaineers settled in and cut the lead to 8-5, but the Raiders controlled the tempo. Down 10-5, Eastern called a timeout in an attempt to spur a late rally. However, Northwestern expanded its lead to 13-5 and put Eastern on the chopping block. Eastern tallied a few late points, but ultimately fell 15-8.
Eastern will have a one day break before competing against the College of Saint Mary on Dec. 1 at 11 a.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.