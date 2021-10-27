Sade Williams (1) prepares to serve the ball during a match against Warner Pacific University. The Eastern Oregon University Mountaineers faced off against Warner Pacific University Knights at Quinn Coliseum in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. The Mountaineers blocked several attacks by the Knights, winning the first two sets handily, and finishing the game 3-1.
LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University volleyball team made a steady improvement in the latest NAIA Coaches’ Poll, climbing up one spot to No. 12 on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
The Mountaineers received 354 total points, which is the second most of any Cascade Collegiate Conference team behind Corban at No. 7 with 462 votes.
Eastern has accumulated a 16-2 record in conference play and 21-15 record overall this year. The Mountaineers stand at second place, just one game back of Corban, and currently hold the longest winning streak in the conference at six straight games.
The Mountaineers have had momentum late in the season, winning 15 out of their last 16 contests. The team has two weeks of regular season action remaining before competing for the conference title.
Eastern’s next game is at home against Southern Oregon on Oct. 29.
