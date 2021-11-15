LA GRANDE — The Mountaineers are heading back to the NAIA Tournament for the eighth straight season.
Coming off a runner-up finish in the Cascade Collegiate Conference, the Eastern Oregon University volleyball team earned an at-large bid into the NAIA Tournament. The Mountaineers earned a high enough ranking to gain home court advantage in the opening rounds, which begin on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Eastern will host Columbia International University (South Carolina), a team that has never qualified for the NAIA Tournament. The Rams have put together a strong showing this year, finishing 29-8 on the year and taking the runner-up spot in the Appalachian Athletic Conference Tournament.
Eastern concluded its season 25-7 overall and 19-3 in conference play. The Mountaineers were on a collision course with Corban all season, eventually losing in four sets in the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championship.
This is the second straight year that the Mountaineers will host the opening round of the NAIA Tournament. Eastern went 9-2 at home throughout the season.
The action between the Mountaineers and Rams is set to begin at 4 p.m. at Quinn Coliseum.
