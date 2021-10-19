Eastern Oregon's Taylor Stricklin looks for a teammate during a contest in the 2020 season. Stricklin is a key returner for the Mountaineers this season, as the team was picked second in the preseason coaches' poll on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.
LA GRANDE — There are high expectations this year for the Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team, coming off a 16-4 record in the shortened 2020 spring season.
The Cascade Collegiate Conference announced its preseason women’s coaches’ poll, with Eastern projected at second in the conference with 127 points. Atop the conference projections with 142 points is Bushnell, the reigning conference champions.
The Mountaineers return a strong group from last year’s team that went 8-2 in conference play. All-conference players Beverly Slate, Sailor Liefke and Taylor Stricklin will lead the way for an experienced Eastern squad this year.
Eastern edged out Lewis-Clark State, Oregon Tech and Southern Oregon, who round out the top five in the poll. The Mountaineers garnered one first-place vote.
The Mountaineers open their regular season on Friday Oct. 22, competing at the Simpson Basketball Classic in Redding, California. Eastern will play UC Merced on the first day of competition, followed by Simpson on the second day of action. Eastern’s home opener is set to take place against Whitman on Nov. 5.
