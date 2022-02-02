Samantha Buckley (5) of Eastern Oregon University maneuvers between a pair of Corban University players during a lacrosse match Saturday, March 20, 2021. The Mountaineers completed the program’s inaugural season with a 1-4 record. The program’s lone win came against Whitworth, posting a 22-16 victory March 5.
Samantha Flett/Eastern Oregon University Athletics, File
LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University women’s lacrosse team is back in action for its second season as a program.
The university announced the team’s 2022 schedule on Tuesday, Feb. 1, a slate of 12 games. The Mountaineers are set to host five games at Community Stadium in La Grande this year and travel for the remainder of competitions.
Eastern is coming off its inaugural season in 2021, one year later than the program was expected to hit the field. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 season, setting the stage for 2021 as Eastern’s first year of competition.
In a season still heavily impacted by the pandemic, the Mountaineers compiled a 1-4 record and competed in five seven-on-seven scrimmages. Eastern picked up its first win in program history on March 5 against Whitworth.
This season, the Mountaineers will open up competition against Whitworth in Spokane, Washington, on Feb. 12. Eastern will host two straight home games on the weekend of Feb. 19, welcoming in Willamette and Linfield.
The Mountaineers will travel for a handful of mid-season tournament matchups, facing Whitman and Whitworth on the weekend of Feb. 26 at the Whitman Classic in Walla Walla, Washington. After a road tilt against Corban, Eastern is set to travel to Boise, Idaho, to compete at the Boise State Tournament on March 12 and March 13.
Eastern hosts Multnomah on March 19 and Whitman on March 20 on a back-to-back homestand at Community Stadium. The Mountaineers head to Tacoma, Washington to face Puget Sound on March 26 and conclude regular-season road competition at Corban on April 2.
The Mountaineers conclude the regular season at home against Multnomah at Community Stadium on April 16.
In Eastern’s first season under head coach Monica Plut, the Mountaineers faced Corban three times and lost each matchup. Eastern will have two chances at revenge against the Warriors this year, as well as welcoming first-year program Multnomah to the lacrosse scene.
Eastern has a young team, with 11 underclassmen listed on the roster. The Mountaineers return numerous key players from last year’s roster, including junior Kiana Watchman and senior Lauren Kombol. Eastern announced last October the hiring of assistant coach Ryan McMillen, another new addition looking to build up the university’s women’s lacrosse program.
Eastern’s opening game at Whitworth on Feb. 12 is set to start at noon.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.