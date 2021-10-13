Eastern Oregon University forward Morgan Farrington beams and celebrates after scoring a goal against Corban at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Eastern Oregon University secured its seventh straight victory Saturday night, defeating Corban 3-1.
LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University women’s soccer team climbed up the national rankings this week, improving two spots to No. 18 in the NAIA.
The Mountaineers earned a solid victory over Rocky Mountain College this weekend, bouncing back from a difficult 3-1 road loss to the College of Idaho in the week prior.
The Mountaineers set the tone early, scoring two goals in the first half from Erika Skindlov and Kaitlyn McLeod. Lindsay Balkenbush added a late goal in the second half to give Eastern a 3-0 road victory against the Battlin’ Bears.
Eastern is currently tied with the College of Idaho at the top of the Cascade Collegiate Conference. Both teams have a 6-1 conference record, but the Mountaineers find themselves with the highest NAIA ranking.
Up next for Eastern, the team will host three consecutive home games against Oregon Tech, Southern Oregon and Carroll College. Kickoff between the Mountaineers and Owls is set for 6:30 p.m. at Community Stadium on Oct. 15.
