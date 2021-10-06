Midfielder Erika Skindlov dribbles the ball into Corban University territory at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Eastern Oregon University secured its seventh straight victory Saturday night, defeating Corban 3-1.
LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University women’s soccer team took a major dip in the latest NAIA rankings, but still finds itself sitting at No. 20 in the country. The team received 208 votes in the Week 5 NAIA Coaches’ Poll to fall eight spots from last week’s ranking.
The Mountaineers lost 3-1 to the College of Idaho this week, snapping what was a seven-game winning streak. Eastern is now 7-2-0 on the year and 4-1-0 in conference play.
Despite the significant drop in the rankings, Eastern is still the highest ranked team in the Cascade Collegiate Conference. The College of Idaho received 97 votes and Oregon Tech received 59 votes.
The Mountaineers will be looking to get back in the win column and climb back up in the rankings during a set of back-to-back road games this weekend. Eastern squares off with Rocky Mountain on Oct. 8, followed by a matchup at Providence the following day.
