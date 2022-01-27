LA GRANDE — The NAIA released its latest weekly Coaches’ Top-20 poll on Thursday, Jan. 27, ranking the Eastern Oregon University women’s wrestling program at No. 17 in the nation.
The Mountaineers dropped one spot from their previous No. 16 ranking last week. The team compiled five individual wrestlers ranked in the top 20 in the NAIA.
Sophomore Olivia Robinson led the way with a No. 5 ranking at the 170-pound level, while senior Dempsi Talkington came in at No. 6 at the 155-pound level. Junior Morgan Shines (130) and sophomore Stephanie Blankenship (109) were both ranked No. 13 in their respective weight classes. Senior Macy Higa earned a No. 16 ranking at the 123-pound division.
Eastern received 52 votes as a team, the fourth highest ranking for a Cascade Collegiate Conference program. Southern Oregon is slated at No. 3, Menlo College is ranked No. 6 and Providence came in at No. 12. Corban is just behind Eastern at No. 20.
The Mountaineers have not wrestled since the Oregon Wrestling Classic on Jan. 15, but are gearing up for one of the team’s biggest duals of the season. Eastern will travel to face No. 3 Southern Oregon in Ashland on Feb. 5. Wrestling is slated to begin at 6 p.m.
