Eastern Oregon University’s Morgan Shines fights for position against Southern Oregon’s Jordan Robson in November 2021. Shines is ranked ninth at 130 pounds in the Jan. 27, 2022, NAIA Coaches’ Top-20 poll for women's wrestling.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The Eastern Oregon University women’s wrestling team wrapped up its season this weekend, tallying its highest ever mark at the NAIA National Invite in program history.
The Mountaineers scored 75.5 points to place 10th overall at the national invite in Jamestown, North Dakota on Saturday, March 12. The point total set a record for highest ever finish by Eastern Oregon at the NAIA National Invite.
Sophomore Olivia Robinson earned Eastern’s top individual finish, taking home a second-place finish in the 170-pound division. Robinson’s runner-up finish is just the second time a Mountaineers has placed second overall.
Morgan Shines, Macy Higa and Kaylee Moore all earned top-10 finishes, helping Eastern record its highest ever point total. The three wrestlers, along with Robinson, earned All-American honors.
Higa placed fourth at the 123-pound division, while both Moore (130) and Shines (143) took eighth in their divisions.
At the conclusion of the tournament, Robinson finished with a 3-1 overall record. Higa concluded the competition 5-2, while Moore finished 4-3. Shines concluded the event 3-3 in her quest for All-American status.
