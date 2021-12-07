Eastern Oregon University wrestler Keegan Mulhill faces off against Southern Oregon University's Noah Talavera at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The Mountaineers were defeated by the Raiders 24-18 to drop to 0-2 on the year.
LA GRANDE — The NAIA released its first coaches’ poll of the 2021-22 regular season on Friday, Dec. 3, which ranked the Eastern Oregon University men’s and women’s teams in the top 20.
The women’s team was slotted at No. 15, while the men’s team came in at No. 16.
Eastern’s men’s team was ranked No. 19 in the preseason poll, but have gotten off to a strong start to the year. The Mountaineers are 4-2 overall and 2-1 in conference competition. The ranking was decided before Eastern competed at the Battle of the Rockies Duals this weekend, which saw the team go 3-0 in duals and finish fourth at the Battle of the Rockies Open.
Three Mountaineers earned individual rankings in the first coaches’ poll of the regular season. Kyle Knudtson (184) and Noel Orozco (285) both came in at No. 3. Keegan Mulhill was ranked No. 5 at the 174-pound weight class.
The Mountaineers’ next competition is against Southern Oregon at the Reno Tournament of Champions on Dec. 17.
On the women’s side, the Mountaineers moved back three spots from their No. 12 preseason ranking.
Eastern is 4-4 on the year and 0-1 against conference opponents. Nine different Mountaineers earned individual rankings in the coaches’ poll.
Stephanie Blankenship (109) was ranked No. 21, Macy Higa (123) was ranked No. 13, Morgan Shines (130) was ranked No. 18, Kaylee Moore (136) was ranked No. 15, Erin Redford (143) was ranked No. 4, Nayeli Maston (143) was ranked No. 14, Dempsi Talkington (155) was ranked No. 9, Tenley Swope (155) was ranked No. 18 and Olivia Robinson (170) was ranked No. 10.
Eastern’s next competition is on Jan. 14 against Grays Harbor College in Aberdeen, Washington.
