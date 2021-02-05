LA GRANDE — Ten freshmen signed national letters of intent to come to La Grande and play football at Eastern Oregon University.
EOU Mountaineers football and its head coach Tim Camp announced in a press release the 2021 recruiting class Thursday, Feb. 4. The 10 incoming student players will join the Mounties in the fall.
“Our No. 1 priority in this unique year was recruiting our locker room, and taking care of the guys we already have on this roster,” Camp said in the press release. “The 2021 signing class is full of size, talent and academically motivated young men. The average GPA of our 2021 signing class is right around 3.50.”
Five of the recruits are from Oregon, three from Washington and one each from Idaho and Nevada. The following are the 2021 Mountaineers football signing class.
• Hayden Bass, Eugene — Bass, 6 feet, 5 inches tall, 285 pounds, was a multiple-year letterwinner at Sheldon High School, which won conference championships in 2018 and 2019.
• Trey Darden, Dufur — Darden, 6 feet, 5 inches tall, 235 pounds, was a multiple-year letterwinner at Dufur High School. In his junior season in 2019, Darden garnered second team all-state honors at defensive line.
• Ramsey Hering, Banks — Hering, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 265 pounds, played his high school football at Banks High School. He was a three-year varsity letterwinner and competed and lettered in wrestling for three seasons.
• Tyler Exline, Banks — Exline, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 225 pounds, joins high school teammate Hering in coming to EOU from Banks High School, where he was a three-year varsity letterwinner. He also competed and lettered in basketball for two seasons.
• Tristan Lee, Klamath Falls — Lee, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, 195 pounds, was a three-year varsity letterwinner at Mazama High School. He was named the Skyline Conference Offensive Player of the Year one season and earned honorable mention all-state honors at quarterback and defensive back.
• Caden Beazley, Manson, Washington — Beazley, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 185 pounds, was a three-year letterwinner at Manson High School, where he played running back and linebacker. In his junior season, Beazley rushed for 1,350 yards and had a total yardage of 1,685.
• Eti Ena Jr., Cheney, Washington — Ena Jr., 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 225 pounds, was a three-year varsity letterwinner at Cheney High School and earned honorable mention all-conference one season. He also competed and lettered in track and field for three seasons.
• Max Prazer, Orondo, Washington — Prazer, 6 feet tall, 215 pounds, played his high school football at Eastmont High School, where he was a three-year letterwinner and a team captain in his final two seasons. Prazer was named first team all-league as a junior and the league’s best defensive lineman.
• Tanner Nett, Boise, Idaho — Nett, 6 feet, 5 inches tall, 300 pounds, played for Borah High School and will play football and compete in track and field at EOU. In football at Borah, he was a two-time all-state selection, earning first team honors as a junior and second team accolades as a senior.
• Anthony Peterson, Winnemucca, Nevada — Peterson, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 190 pounds, heads to Eastern Oregon from Nevada where he played at Albert M. Lowry High School. He competed in football, wrestling and track and field. Peterson was a two-time all-league selection at running back in 2019 and 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.