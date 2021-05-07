LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University on Wednesday, May 5, announced several of its student athletes achieved all-America honors.
Three made the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics all-America team in volleyball, the American Football Coaches Association for the NAIA named a trio of players for recognition as well and two received members of the EOU women’s soccer team received all-American honorable mentions.
Cambree Scott, Kiley McMurtrey and Breanna Shaffer on EOU’s volleyball team made the cut for the all-America team. The three selections push EOU’s total for volleyball to 20 all-Americans under head coach Kaki McLean Morehead.
The Mountaineers finished the 2020 season with a 19-2 overall record and went undefeated in conference play at 14-0, which was a first in program history. The Mountaineers ranked in the top 10 all season and made it to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Quarterfinals.
Scott ranked in the top two in kills and blocks for EOU, with 182 kills for the season. She totaled 225 points for the Mountaineers, and her .297 hitting percentage was 42nd in the NAIA. In 21 starts this year at middle blocker, she racked up 90 blocks, 41st in NAIA, and she averaged 1.25 blocks per set, ninth best in NAIA.
In her junior campaign, Scott earned first team all-region honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association, was a first team all-Cascade Collegiate Conference pick and CCC Player of the Year. This is Scott’s first all-American honor.
McMurtrey was the anchor for the Mountaineers back row, playing all 21 matches at libero and was one of the best in the country at that position. The three-time CCC Libero of the Year led the league in total digs and digs per set, with 385 for the year and a average of 5.27 per set. The average was 36th in the NAIA for the 2020 season. She also tallied 50 assists and had a conference-high 30 service aces.
McMurtrey’s numbers earned her First Team All-CCC honors for the second consecutive year and a First Team All-Region nod for the AVCA. She was also named to the NAIA All-Tournament Tournament for her play at the final site in the Mountaineers three matches. McMurtrey wraps up her career at EOU as the all-time leader in digs at 2,150 and service aces at 132. For McMurtrey, this is her first career all-American award.
Shaffer had a breakout year in 2020 for the Mountaineers and garnered first team All-CCC honors and was a first team all-region selection for the AVCA. The junior outside hitter was third on the team in total kills with 166 and averaged 2.72, which ranked second on the team. She appeared in 18 matches and was a starter in 17. She hit .242 and racked up 184 points for the year. Shaffer also tallied 35 blocks on the year for an average of .57 per set. She was part of a front row that ranked seventh in the NAIA in blocks per set at 2.55 and was 33rd in total blocks at 186. For Shaffer, this is her first career all-American.
Three members of EOU’s football team received all-American honors from the American Football Coaches Association for the NAIA. Chase Van Wyck led the picks, making first team all-American at defensive line. PJ Schubert made the second team all-America squad at offensive line. And quarterback Kai Quinn received an honorable mention.
The Mountaineers finished the season at 3-1.The selections increase the number of all-Americans under head coach Tim Camp to 20.
Van Wyck was a force all season long on defense for the Mountaineers and was the Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He finished the year second on the team in total tackles with 24 (11 solo, 13 assisted) and had 2.5 sacks in four games. Wyck picked up his second straight first team all-conference selection in 2020 and this is his first career all-American award.
Schubert helped lead an office that averaged 194.5 rushing yards per game and 209.5 yards through the air. The EOU offensive line surrendered just eight sacks on the year. Schubert also garnered his first career all-conference honor and this is his first career all-American award.
Quinn had a solid campaign for the shortened season and led the Mountaineers offense that averaged just more than 30 points per game. He completed 73 passes on 115 attempts for 811 yards and had eight touchdowns. Quinn also rushed the ball 53 times for 244 yards and he scored a pair of touchdowns. The Frontier Conference Offensive Player of the Year and first team all-conference selection garnered his first career all-American honor.
And EOU women’s soccer players Sarah Mitchell and Cassidy Quick received honorable mention on the NAIA all-America team. The two athletes become the sixth and seventh all-American selections under head coach Jacob Plocher.
At midfield, Mitchell racked up 23 goals and totaled 13 assists for the 2020 season. Mitchell had three straight all-CCC honors, including a first team nod this season. This is her first career all-American honor.
Quick in her sophomore season anchored the Mountaineers defense that posted eight shutouts in 13 games. Quick is a two-time all-conference selection, which included a first team selection this year. This is her first all-American honor.
