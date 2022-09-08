WHITEFISH, Mont. — The Frontier Conference is getting will get a little bigger in 2023.
The conference announced on Thursday, Sept. 8, that Arizona Christian University in Glendale, Arizona, will join the Frontier Conference as an associate member in football beginning with the 2023 season.
“I want to thank the Arizona Christian school administration along with the administrators of the Frontier Conference institutions for their hard work that went into shaping this joint endeavor,” Frontier Conference Commissioner Kent Paulson said. “I want to thank the members of the Frontier Conference Membership Committee who continually work tirelessly in advancing our league, always pursuing quality institutions that match our league’s philosophy and standards of excellence.”
Arizona Christian joins Eastern Oregon University, College of Idaho and Southern Oregon has the conference’s football-only affiliates. The Mountaineers joined the conference in 2008, while SOU joined in 2012 and the Notes joined in 2014.
For the last seven years, the Firestorm has been an associate member in football in the Sooner Athletic Conference, originally call the Central States Football League, including three conference championships. Arizona Christian competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference in all other sports except wrestling where they are an associate member in the Cascade Conference.
“Speaking on behalf of all of the Presidents and Chancellors who comprise the eight members of the Frontier Conference who play football, I am delighted and honored to welcome Arizona Christian University to the conference,” Carroll College president and chair of the conference’s Council of Presidents Dr. John Cech said. “This is literally a ‘Game Changer’ for our conference and we look forward to competing with the Firestorm in Arizona as well as our other partner institutions in Oregon, Idaho and across Montana. I am grateful to Montana Tech Chancellor Les Cook for his leadership as chairman of our Membership Committee.
