Quarterback Kai Quinn prepares to receive a snap during Eastern Oregon’s 34-17 loss to Rocky Mountain on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The Mountaineers turned the ball over six times in the team’s third straight loss.
Recent offensive struggles have taken a toll on the Eastern Oregon University football team, which has dropped its last four consecutive games.
The inefficient offensive production and quarterback uncertainty has left fans scratching their heads.
After starting the season 3-0, the momentum stalled for the Mountaineers and the team has averaged just 11.4 points per game over the last five contests. Despite leading the team in rushing yards with 344, All-American quarterback Kai Quinn was benched late in a loss to winless MSU-Northern after throwing his 11th interception of the season.
Redshirt freshman Carson Bohning came into the game, going 6-for-15 in the pocket with 78 passing yards. While his play was solid enough to keep Eastern in contention late in the matchup with the Lights, the Mountaineers ultimately fell flat in the five overtime periods.
Quarterback play often relies heavily on momentum and poise in the pocket, which Bohning exhibited and helped tie the game at 13-13.
However, he fell flat in overtime outside of a key 4th-and-15 conversion. In the final three overtimes in which both teams ran alternating two-point plays, the Mountaineers were held scoreless.
The benching of Quinn may have come a bit late, as a disastrous six-turnover performance against Rocky Mountain on Oct. 9 felt like a nightmare for fans in attendance. He also played the entirety of a three-point showing against Southern Oregon.
With that being said, Quinn’s mobility likely could have been the difference in overtime when Eastern just needed a few yards to score.
Both quarterbacks have shown strengths and weaknesses, but not having a clear starter at this point in the season is a difficult task to overcome. Head coach Tim Camp is playing his cards close to his chest coming into this Saturday’s home game with Carroll, so it remains to be seen who will start under center this week.
With three games left, it’s a bad time for Eastern to lack identity on the offensive side of the ball.
This week’s game could be a chance for either Quinn or Bohning to make a statement performance and help the Mountaineers get back on track.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.