Eastern Oregon's Kayla Berg (8) of slides into third base during a matchup against the University of Providence at Peggy Anderson Softball Field, La Grande, on Friday, April 23, 2021. On the strength of the Mountaineers' 43-17 record and an at-large bid to the NAIA tournament, Eastern Oregon finished No. 32 in the final 2022 Learfield Directors’ Cup Standings.
LA GRANDE — Oregon Tech leads 11 Cascade Collegiate Conference institutions on the final Learfield Directors’ Cup Standings, released Thursday, June 9.
The Owls rank 23rd overall with 486.5 total points, followed closely by the College of Idaho, which sits in the No. 24 spot with 475 points. Lewis-Clark State College (427.5), Eastern Oregon University (417), University of British Columbia (408) and Southern Oregon University (403.5) fill in spots 31, 32, 33 and 35, respectively, to put six CCC teams in the top 50.
Corban University picked up 202 points to finish 79th, while Northwest University (156th, 63), Bushnell University (161st, 59), Multnomah University (175th, 38) and Warner Pacific University (181st, 25) rounded out the CCC schools.
Overall, 13 sports are counted in the final NAIA standings, four of which must be men’s basketball, men’s soccer, women’s basketball and women’s volleyball. The next highest — nine maximum — sports scored for each institution, regardless of gender, are used in the standings.
The Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution's finish in NAIA championships.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.