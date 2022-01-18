CORVALLIS — Fans across the country are crossing their fingers that sports seasons will not be postponed or canceled amid the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.
With forfeited games counting as losses on a team’s record, health and safety is of the utmost importance for teams looking to compete for conference titles. In the Cascade Collegiate Conference, Eastern Oregon University’s league, officials are intent on moving forward with the season.
“Our goal is to push through to the end, have our tournament and send our representatives on to nationals,” Cascade Collegiate Conference Commissioner Robert Cashell said.
Timing and finance
Through Saturday, Jan. 15, the Mountaineers’ men’s and women’s basketball teams have experienced a combined five cancellations. Evergreen State recently canceled its men’s basketball games against the College of Idaho on Jan. 14 and Eastern on Jan. 15. The conference has seen more than 20 cancellations between men’s and women’s basketball, all of which took place from Dec. 18 through this past weekend.
The Mountaineers women’s basketball team has three forfeit victories this season, all of which occurred in a span of four scheduled games from Dec. 31 through Jan. 8. After wins against Northwest and Evergreen State, Eastern stands at 9-2 in conference play and 17-2 overall.
The Cascade Collegiate Conference’s policy for COVID-19 limitations is that a team unable to field enough players for a contest will receive a forfeit. Cashell noted that the Cascade Collegiate Conference decided to firmly establish forfeits and canceled games rather than postponing contests until further dates due to the logistics of completing a season in time for postseason competition.
“It comes down to the distance that we have to travel in our league, the fact that we don’t have bye weekends or anything like that and that we have deadlines with the NAIA,” Cashell said. “So really, it’s a balance between timing, finance and academics. We also want to keep people in school as much as possible.”
Eastern’s men’s team has seen the impacts of COVID-19 limitations, with two of its opponents forfeiting contests so far this season.
The Mountaineers dealt with COVID-19 shortages themselves, relying on freshman Cooper Lumsden to step up with 32 points in a 102-93 win over Multnomah when key players were missing. After a single-game weekend, the Mountaineers dropped to 11-8 on the year and 5-6 in conference play. With the Mountaineers men’s team fighting for every win this year, forfeits could go a long way in determining the outcome of Eastern’s season.
Cashell stated that the NAIA hands down strict limitations to each conference when it comes to its postseason policies.
The Cascade Collegiate Conference has little wiggle room for canceling games or moving the schedule around in order to meet those deadlines, hence the forfeit rule.
“At this point, we have not said anything about putting a pause on anything,” he said. “We’re beholden to some deadlines to complete our season and have our representatives make it to the NAIA national tournaments, so you kind of have to work backward from those deadlines.”
The three forfeit wins received by the Eastern women’s team will count toward head coach Anji Weissenfluh’s career record as she pursues 500 career wins. The Mountaineers moved to second in the Cascade Collegiate Conference standings after recent forfeiture victories.
“Basically the rules in the NAIA state that forfeits do count towards overall stats,” Cashell said. “They do count towards your win-loss record as a team and as a coach.”
Attendance policy
The Cascade Collegiate Conference has no conference-wide policy for a potential limit on fan attendance, relying on member schools to make the best decision based on their location and the current status of COVID-19 in each community.
“That is a school-to-school policy, so it’s all kind of depending on what’s happening at that particular location in terms of caseload and what the school feels comfortable with,” Cashell said.
Cashell also noted that there is not currently a minimal threshold if multiple teams were dealing with COVID-19 shortages at the same time.
“Ultimately, we don’t know week in and week out what the virus is going to do,” Cashell said. “Trying to reschedule things is problematic then, because you have no idea if we’d even get to that point.”
It remains to be seen if COVID-19 cancellations will continue to plague the winter sports season, now midway through. Fortunately for the Mountaineers, all five of the school’s involved cancellations have resulted in wins for Eastern.
With that being said, the pandemic is hardly predictable, and the script could quickly flip.
