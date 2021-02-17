CORVALLIS — Volleyball conference play, set to begin Friday and Saturday, Feb. 19 and 20, will undergo changes for the upcoming season.
The Cascade Collegiate Conference, which includes Eastern Oregon University, announced the changes Tuesday, Feb. 16, in a press release.
“With Oregon counties having been in the extreme risk category for the last several cycles, along with our desire to ensure the start of our season, we are moving to a hybrid model,” stated CCC Commissioner Robert Cashell in the press release. “It is very important to everyone that we do everything we can to not delay the start any further so the student-athletes can get back to participation.”
The hybrid schedule has the College of Idaho and Lewis-Clark State College each hosting three other CCC teams in a tournament-style format in which each team will be able to play four matches in a weekend. The tournament-style contests will take place at each campus the weekends of Feb. 19-20 and March 5-6.
With COVID-19 cases reducing across the conference footprint, the CCC anticipates that by March 19-20 the league will be able to return to a more normal home-and-away schedule. That likely depends on Oregon counties moving out of the extreme risk categories to high or moderate, which would allow for indoor activities.
At this time, according to the CCC, the postseason tournament is on tap but reduced from six to four teams.
The league will continue with the policy of not permitting spectators at any CCC events — with the exception of cross-country and golf — until further notice. CCC member schools intend on livestreaming the majority of events.
Schedules are online at each athletic department’s website or on the CCCWebTV link: portal.stretchinternet.com/ccc/.
