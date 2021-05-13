LA GRANDE — Fans will not able to see the 2021 Cascade Collegiate Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships in person this weekend in La Grande.
The big track events take place Friday and Saturday, May 14-15, at Banner Bank Track on the campus of Eastern Oregon University. The CCC announced due to the high number of athletes, coaches and meet workers at the two-day meet, it will not allow fans to attend either day.
“This decision comes as a way to keep all student-athletes, coaches, and workers involved with the meet safe,” according to the announcement from the conference.
Fans, however, can follow the meet live online here: bit.ly/3bllzqu. Day-by-day recaps for the meet will be online at www.EOUSports.com.
You also can find that and more information, including a full event schedule for this year’s championship, at cascadeconference.org.
