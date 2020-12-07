CORVALLIS — The Cascade Collegiate Conference, which includes Eastern Oregon University, revised its basketball schedule.
Conference play was set to begin Friday, Dec. 4, according to a press release from the conference, but the CCC Council of Presidents voted last week to push back the opening date.
CCC conference basketball is now scheduled to start Jan. 8, 2021, and will run through March 2. Because of the reduced schedule to 18 conference games, the council also decided to eliminate the postseason tournament for this year. Automatic qualifiers for the NAIA national tournament will be determined based on regular-season action.
"While our start dates may have moved, our commitment to doing everything we can to provide competition for our student-athletes in a safe and responsible manner remains our focus," added CCC Commissioner Robert Cashell in the press release.
The conference recently announced its “Return to Play Plan” includes strict daily wellness screening, weekly testing and stringent procedures for mitigating against the introduction and spread of COVID-19. PCR testing is required for the sports of basketball, wrestling, football, soccer and volleyball.
The new CCC basketball schedule is available at the conference’s website: www.cascadeconference.org. Eastern Oregon University plays its opening games Jan. 8 at Southern Oregon University, Ashland. To see the full schedules for EOU men's and women's basketball, visit www.eousports.com.
