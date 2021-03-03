CORVALLIS — The Cascade Collegiate Conference released the women's and men's spring season basketball schedule Tuesday, March 2, with Bushnell University, Corban University, Eastern Oregon University, Multnomah University, Oregon Tech, Southern Oregon University and Warner Pacific University set to participate.
The spring schedule comes on the heels of the approval from the Oregon Health Authority of the CCC's comprehensive "Return to Play" plan for high contact sports, according to the conference's announcement. In mid-February, Oregon Gov. Kate Browns' office announced it would accept the plans for college sports as well as high school activities that had been prohibited during the pandemic.
Seven men's teams and six women's teams will hit the hardwood later this month, after Southern Oregon made the decision to opt-out of the spring schedule in women's hoops.
The schedule will run for an eight-week period and is set to begin the weekend of March 19-20 and finish April 30-May 1. The 12-game men's and 10-game women's CCC slate has teams playing each other on back-to-back dates and incorporates a bye weekend in which non-conference games can be planned.
CCC Commissioner Robert Cashell in the announcement said schools are finalizing their plans to access antigen testing, which will supplement the weekly PCR testing the conference has been doing with Santiam Hospital in Stayton.
"Our goal is to have all of that in place to begin play in three weeks' time," Cashell said.
The revised Return to Play Plan includes strict daily wellness screening, stringent procedures for mitigating against the introduction and spread of COVID-19, and twice per week testing. The conference will use a combination of PCR/antigen testing to comply with the approved plan.
