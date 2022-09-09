TALENT — It was a productive opening weekend for the Eastern Oregon University cross-country program, earning top finishes at the CCC Preview in Talent on Friday, Sept. 9. The men’s team scored 17 points to blow out the field and earn first place, while the women’s team scored 64 points to secure a second-place finish.
On the men’s side, sophomore Justin Ash finished first overall in the 8,000-meter race with a time of 25:30.2. The Powder Valley graduate set the tone for the Mountaineers taking all three of the top positions and hauling in six top-10 finishers.
Senior Hunter Nichols placed second overall, clocking in at 25.49.6. Sophomore Cristian Mendoza, a former standout at La Grande High School, was just behind Nichols in third place with a finish of 25:51.7.
Junior Winston Telford clocked in at 26:03.6 to take fifth overall, while senior Travis Running was right behind in sixth place with a time of 26:08.3. Junior Jonny Wind earned a ninth-place finish at 26:23.3
Freshman Caleb Brown (26:55.7) placed 13th, freshman Thomas Ogden (27:14.1) took 16th and senior Chris Llanos (27:46.3) earned 20th.
On the women’s side, the Mountaineers saw two top-10 finishes on the way to placing second in the team rankings behind Southern Oregon.
Sophomore Lauryn Mitchell led the way for Eastern, clocking in at 20:44.7 to take sixth place in the women’s 5,000 meters. Freshman Riley Morris took ninth overall, crossing the line at 21:01.7.
Senior Elizabeth Young placed 15th at 21:50.6, while senior Dierdre McKay took 16th with a time of 21:57.2.
Sophomore Kendall Bonzani rounded out Eastern’s top-20 finishers, completing the race with a time of 22:00.8 to finish 18th. Sophomore Madelyn Nichols placed 21st, finishing in 22:49.2.
The CCC Preview served as a strong opening to the 2022 season for Eastern, earning top finishes on both the men’s and women’s sides. Coming off the CCC Preview, the Mountaineers will host the EOU Invitational at the La Grande Country Club on Sept. 16. The races are slated to begin at 5 p.m.
