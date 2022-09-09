TALENT — It was a productive opening weekend for the Eastern Oregon University cross-country program, earning top finishes at the CCC Preview in Talent on Friday, Sept. 9. The men’s team scored 17 points to blow out the field and earn first place, while the women’s team scored 64 points to secure a second-place finish.

On the men’s side, sophomore Justin Ash finished first overall in the 8,000-meter race with a time of 25:30.2. The Powder Valley graduate set the tone for the Mountaineers taking all three of the top positions and hauling in six top-10 finishers.

