LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University men’s cross-country team is hoping the disappointing finish at the conference meet can spur it at nationals.
Simultaneously, the Mountaineers don’t mind being somewhat under the radar because of that performance.
The national race is slated for 5:30 a.m. PST Friday, Nov. 18, in Tallahassee, Florida, and EOU enters ranked 13th in the nation. EOU spent most of the season ranked in the top 10, and as high as No. 4, but slipped to a third-place finish at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships behind Southern Oregon and College of Idaho.
Head coach Ben Welch said Eastern is “in a good place” headed into the meet, both physically and mentally.
“You never quite know. They seem to be pretty determined after the disappointment of conference,” Welch said. “As of this moment everyone is healthier than at conference.”
At least two runners, including Justin Ash, were dealing with or overcoming illness at the time of the conference race. Welch said they are back healthy, and unlike a year ago at nationals, the team isn’t dealing with any injury concerns.
“We’re healthier this year as far as people not being dinged up. The only concern I have is illness,” he said, noting it’s more a worry of if lingering effects pop up during the race.
Travis Running, the lone senior running at nationals for EOU, placed sixth at the CCC meet. He said the Mountaineers learned a “hard lesson” at that race.
“But that definitely doesn’t show where we’re at as a team,” he said. “... We’re hoping like we have all season, minus conference, to put together a team performance. I’m hoping we can show the conference and the nation that we’re up there again.”
Running, an all-American a year ago, said what conversations he has had with teammates about running at nationals has been to encourage them.
“I’ve just been making sure they are confident,” he said. “I’ve talked to a couple guys about race tactics. I want to build up their confidence but (remind them) they are racing against good guys. The competition is good but they are also good.”
Both Running and Welch said the team is OK with perhaps not being considered a major threat after the conference race.
“They’re actually kind of excited about being a little under the radar. They are OK with that,” Welch said. “They like being the underdogs. I’m hoping that pays off for them.”
As for working to adapt to the early start time of the Nov. 18 race, Welch noted some of the runners got up at 4:30 a.m. Nov. 15 for a quick training before the team boarded a flight in Boise, but he isn’t trying to make a big deal about the early run.
“To a large extent, it’s mental, just tell them not to worry about it,” he said. “You go to bed when the clock says its time to go to bed. Mostly you just try not to emphasize it.”
One facet of the race, the temperature — Welch said the forecast at the start time is for temperatures between 38-45 degrees — could play into EOU’s favor.
“We are not disappointed about that,” he said.
Welch said if the team performs as it did at the conference meet, it could expect to finish around 10th at Friday’s meet, but “if they run like they did all year somewhere (from) four to seven. There are a few teams up front that might be a little too deep.”
Running agreed.
“We have a really high ceiling, we could place as high as top 5. I’d like to place in the top 10 as a team,” he said. “We want to place high and get hardware.”
