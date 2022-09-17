LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon men's cross-country team made its only appearance in Union County a good one.
The Mountaineers took the win at their only home event of the fall, finishing with 19 points in the men's 6k run to win the EOU Invitational Friday, Sept. 16, at the La Grande Country Club.
Eastern easily outdistanced second place College of Idaho, which finished with 43 points. The College of Southern Idaho took third place with 65 points. Clark College and Walla Walla University rounded out the scoring with 145 and 165 points, respectively.
Eastern Oregon University won their second meet in a row thanks to a strong showing at the top of the leaderboards from last week's CCC Runner of the Week, Justin Ash, who finished with a time of 18 minutes, 24.73 seconds. The Mounties took the next two spots as Hunter Nichols (18:46.16) and Winston Telford (18:47.81) finished in second and third. The College of Idaho's Hayden Bostrom finished in fourth as the only non-EOU runner to finish in the top five with a time of 18:51.66. Cristian Mendoza finished fifth in the race to give EOU four of the five top finishes.
"The men continue to be impressive," Coach Ben Welch said. "Justin Ash is on fire right now and continues to just take it out and put the pressure on the competition."
The College of Idaho's Braden Heath and Brevin Vaughan took the sixth and seventh spots with times of 18:58.41 and 19:03.44. Eastern Oregon added two more runners in the top 10 as Travis Running finished at No. 8 with a time of 19:05.02 and Jonny Wind in ninth with a time of 19:05.41. Southern Idaho's Cade Smith rounded out the top 10 with a time of 19:10.69.
On the women's side, College of Idaho took top team honors with 27 points, followed closely by College of Southern Idaho with 30 points. All top-10 finishers were from the College of Idaho and College of Southern Idaho. Northwest Nazarene finished third with 86 points. The Mountaineers finished in fourth with 100 points trailed by Clark College with 136.
The Yotes were able to take home the victory in large part due to their top two finishers, Ellyse Tinglestad and Abbey Shirts who finished in first and second with times of 14:18.14 and 14:30.71, respectively. Southern Idaho's Natalya Babcock finished in third with a time of 14:36.71. Just two seconds behind Babcock was her teammate Lydia Felix who posted a time of 14:38.84. Rounding out the top five was the College of Idaho's Kahea Figueira with a time of 14:42.81. Southern Idaho's Taya Brewer finished in sixth with a time of 14:51.74.
Eastern Oregon's highest placer was Lauryn Mitchell who ran a time of 15:17.59 to place 13th.
Both teams return to action Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Charles Bowles Invitational in Salem.
