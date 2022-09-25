LA GRANDE — After dominant wins in its first two races, the Eastern Oregon University men’s cross-country team has surged into the top 10 in the nation.

The Mountaineers jumped seven spots in the latest NAIA coaches poll, with the Thursday, Sept. 22, ratings placing Eastern at No. 6, the program’s highest since the 2017 season, when the team reached as high as No. 5 and spent the entire season in the top 10 before finishing seventh.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.