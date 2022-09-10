SPOKANE, Wash. — On a slow offensive day, Eastern found itself looking for answers in a difficult defeat.
The Mountaineers kept the contest against the Pirates close in the first half, but ultimately saw the game slip away into a 33-7 loss on Saturday, Sept. 1-. The defeat dropped Eastern’s 2022 record to 0-3.
Both offenses took time to get going, as Eastern suffered a fumble on its first drive. Whitworth’s Logan Kitselman was the first to break the scoreless tie, scoring on a five-yard rushing touchdown with 8:45 remaining in the first quarter. After a missed extra point attempt, neither team managed to score until late in the second half.
After Whitworth scored a field goal midway through the second quarter, Eastern quarterback Andrew James led a solid drive down to the Whitworth 10-yard line. However, the drive ended with a momentum-killing interception with 1:51 remaining in the first half. After Blaine Shaw’s interception, Eastern took over deep in Whitworth territory with under one minute to go in the half. However, running back Anthony Peterson was stopped short on a fourth-and-one attempt with just 32 seconds remaining — the Mountaineers entered the locker rooms at halftime trailing 9-0.
Eastern saw much of the same in the third quarter, as both defenses held their own. Following a field goal from Whitworth that extended the Pirates’ lead to 12-0, Eastern’s Aiden Patterson broke loose for a 35-yard rushing touchdown to cut the lead to 12-7. While it appeared that Eastern could claw back into the game, the rushing touchdown ultimately was the only score of the game for the Mountaineers.
Following the Eastern touchdown, Whitworth marched down the field and scored on a two-yard completion to Jet Uechi. The Pirates took a 19-7 lead into the final quarter.
Barring one drive to the Whitworth 23 that ended with a failed fourth down attempt, Eastern failed to considerably move the ball on offense late in the game. With 6:54 remaining in the game, Whitworth quarterback Ryan Blair connected with Evan Liggett for a four-yard touchdown — the Pirates expanded their lead to 26-7.
With the game slipping away from Eastern, Whitworth put the game on ice with another Ryan-to-Liggett connection. The duo scored on a passing touchdown from 15 yards out to put the Pirates up 33-7, the game’s final score.
James finished the day 9-15 with 78 yards and one interception. Quarterbacks Luke Ross and Zack Burns also split reps. Patterson led the rushing charge, gaining 46 yards on four carries. Anthony Peterson rushed for 30 yards on 10 carries.
Defensively, Zak Donato led the way with a strong showing. The senior recorded 12 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one interception on the day. La Grande native Gabriel Shukle recorded two sacks in the loss.
The loss is the third straight for Eastern, who has scored 14 points or less in all three non-conference games to start the season. Coming off the loss, the Mountaineers will look to regroup at home against Carroll on Sept. 17. Kickoff at Community Stadium is slated for 1 p.m.
