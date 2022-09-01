Eastern Oregon running back Anthony Peterson (28) hurdles Montana Tech defensive back Naoki Harmer (9) during the first quarter of the Orediggers’ 38-3 win on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Community Stadium, La Grande.
Eastern Oregon running back Anthony Peterson (28) hurdles Montana Tech defensive back Naoki Harmer (9) during the first quarter of the Orediggers’ 38-3 win on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Community Stadium, La Grande.
LA GRANDE — It certainly wasn’t the start to the season the Eastern Oregon football team was hoping for, but head coach Tim Camp remains optimistic.
The Mountaineers surrendered 445 total yards of offense, while turning the ball over four times, in a lopsided 38-3 Frontier Conference loss to Montana Tech on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Community Stadium in La Grande.
“The one thing I know going into football season is that half the teams are going to win and half are going to lose. This game doesn’t have to define who we are,” Camp said.
Everyone put in the work this week to improve, including the head coach himself. Following the opening night loss, Camp said he stayed up until 2 a.m. as he reflected on his own coaching and what he needed to do better for the team.
He set out to make a list of five things he could improve on, but by the time he was done it was 21 items long. Camp believes that self-reflection is as critical for coaches as it is for players.
“I don’t like to react to things,” he said. “I want to respond.”
Which led to his main question to the team in the face of this loss: “How are you going to respond?”
Drills looked different at practice this week for the Mounties. Coaching staff worked to put the team in more live football situations. Tackling and coverage were another two major areas of focus during the week. Those were areas Camp identified as needing improvement during the game against the Orediggers.
According to Camp, execution is key on offense and defense. When a play is called, the team needs to be able to execute it. He saw opportunities against Montana Tech, but the plays weren’t made.
“It really comes down to execution and the ability to trust one another,” he said.
This is why execution, consistency and building trust were also focused on in practice this week. These things will also come with more game time together, Camp said.
As head coach, Camp doesn’t just look at what went wrong, though — he also searches for what went right.
“In every football play, somebody is doing something great,” he said.
Camp said he was proud of the way special teams played and thought there were some bright spots in the game against Montana Tech.
“The standard is the standard. We are going to play Eastern Oregon-style football,” he said.
The Mountaineers look to bounce back when they take on Montana Western, which lost 16-10 to Carroll College last week, for a Frontier Conference game in Dillon, Montana, on Saturday, Sept. 3.
