Eastern Oregon running back Anthony Peterson (28) hurdles Montana Tech defensive back Naoki Harmer (9) during the first quarter of the Orediggers’ 38-3 win on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Community Stadium.
Eastern Oregon linebacker Jason Grant (50) tackles Montana Tech’s Trevor Hoffman (6) during the second quarter of the Frontier Conference opener at Community Stadium in La Grande. Montana Tech thumped the Mountaineers 38-3.
Eastern Oregon running back Anthony Peterson (28) looks for running room as teammate Jonah Lijewski-Blackham delivers a block during the first quarter of the Frontier Conference opener at Community Stadium in La Grande. Montana Tech picked up an easy 38-3 win over the Mountaineers.
Eastern Oregon's Zak Donato (17), Josh Mendoza (23) and Brennen Hull (13) come off the field as Everett Willard (64) offers congratulations during the first half of the Mountaineers' 38-3 loss to Montana Tech on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Community Stadium.
Eastern Oregon’s Zak Donato (17) and Solo Taylor (7) tackle Montana Tech wide receiver Trevor Hoffman during the Orediggers’ 38-3 win on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Community Stadium. Hoffman finished the game with eight catches for 122 yards in the win.
Eastern Oregon running back Anthony Peterson (28) hurdles Montana Tech defensive back Naoki Harmer (9) during the first quarter of the Orediggers’ 38-3 win on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Community Stadium.
Andrew Cutler/The Observer
Eastern Oregon linebacker Jason Grant (50) tackles Montana Tech’s Trevor Hoffman (6) during the second quarter of the Frontier Conference opener at Community Stadium in La Grande. Montana Tech thumped the Mountaineers 38-3.
Andrew Cutler/The Observer
Eastern Oregon running back Anthony Peterson (28) looks for running room as teammate Jonah Lijewski-Blackham delivers a block during the first quarter of the Frontier Conference opener at Community Stadium in La Grande. Montana Tech picked up an easy 38-3 win over the Mountaineers.
Andrew Cutler/The Observer
Eastern Oregon's Zak Donato (17), Josh Mendoza (23) and Brennen Hull (13) come off the field as Everett Willard (64) offers congratulations during the first half of the Mountaineers' 38-3 loss to Montana Tech on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Community Stadium.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Eastern Oregon’s Zak Donato (17) and Solo Taylor (7) tackle Montana Tech wide receiver Trevor Hoffman during the Orediggers’ 38-3 win on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Community Stadium. Hoffman finished the game with eight catches for 122 yards in the win.
LA GRANDE — It certainly wasn’t the start to the season the Eastern Oregon University football team was hoping for.
The Mountaineers surrendered 445 total yards of offense, while turning the ball over four times on offense in a lopsided 38-3 Frontier Conference loss to Montana Tech on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Community Stadium in La Grande.
Blake Counts put Montana Tech on the board first, scoring on a 4-yard reception from Jet Campbell to cap a nine play, 74-yard drive with 6:16 left in the first quarter.
Two drives later, Campbell found Logan Kennedy on an 18-yard strike to put the Orediggers up 14-0 with 1:52 left in the opening quarter.
Neither team scored in the second quarter, Montana Tech missed a 33-yard field goal and Eastern’s best drive of the first half ended with an Anthony Peterson fumble deep in Montana Tech territory just before halftime.
The Orediggers struck first in the second half with a 4-yard run by Campbell and a 33-yard field goal from Ryan Lowry for a 24-0 lead.
The Mountaineers lone score came on a Ethan Cutler 30-yard field goal with 26 seconds left in the third quarter to trim the Tech lead to 24-3.
Campbell and Blake Counts each added touchdown runs in the fourth quarter for the final score.
The Eastern Oregon offense struggled to get much of anything going, managing just 191 yards of total offense.
Starting quarterback Andrew James went 4-of-11 passing for 34 yards and an interception. James did find some running room, adding 45 yards on nine carries to lead the ground game.
Backup quarterback Luke Ross took over in the third quarter and was 5-of-9 for 74 yards. Carson Bohning also saw action but was 0-for-2 with a pair of interceptions.
Campbell completed 17-of-25 passes for 235 yards and a pair of touchdowns while rushing for a pair of touchdowns. Trevor Hoffman caught eight passes for 122 yards. Counts led the Montana Tech ground game, carrying 20 times for 97 yards and a score.
The Mountaineers look to bounce back Sept. 3 at Montana Western in Dillon, Montana. Montana Tech will host Carroll College on Sept. 3 in Butte, Montana.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.