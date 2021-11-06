CALDWELL, Idaho — Eastern Oregon was its own worst enemy on Saturday, Nov. 6, turning the ball over five times in a 21-3 Frontier Conference loss to No. 19-ranked College of Idaho at Simplot Stadium in Caldwell, Idaho.
The Eastern Oregon offense fumbled the ball five times, losing two, and was intercepted three times in the loss. The Mounties managed just 187 yards of total offense on 58 plays, an average of just 3.2 yards per play.
It was a turnover that got the Yotes on the board first.
The College of Idaho turned a Dorian Hardin interception of Bohning into the game’s first touchdown when Ryan Hibbs found John Kreps on a 22-yard scoring strike midway through the first quarter for a 7-0 C of I leave.
The Yotes would stretch the advantage to 14-0 in the second quarter, going on a nine play, 54-yard drive, capped by a 1-yard touchdown pass from Hibbs to Ben Hruby just before halftime.
Eastern came out of halftime with its best drive of the game, an eight play, 62-yard march that ended with a 45-yard field goal from Zachary Cahill for the Mounties’ only points of the game.
C of I capped the scoring with a 76-yard run from Nick Calzaretta in the fourth quarter.
EOU quarterback Carson Bohning was 11-of-23 for 105 yards and three interceptions. The redshirt freshman was sacked seven times. Nathan Reed carried the ball 12 times for 54 yards and Isaiah Thomas caught six passes for 69 yards.
Defensively, Sage DeLong had nine tackles, including three for loss, and was credited with 1-1/2 sacks. Hayden Brandon and Chase Van Wyck each had eight tackles.
Hibbs was 17-of-31 for 199 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The Mounties sacked Hibbs five times. Calzaretta had 123 yards rushing to lead the Yotes. Bo Stevens caught five passes for 57 yards,
The loss is the sixth straight for Mountaineers, who started the season 3-0, while the Notes improve to 7-2 on the season. Eastern closes the season at home against Southern Oregon.
