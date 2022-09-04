DILLON, Mont. — Eastern Oregon dropped its second game of the season on Saturday, Sept. 3, falling to 0-2 on the season after a 48-14 loss to No. 17 Montana Western in Dillon, Montana.

Montana Western jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter putting up 17 unanswered points, starting with a field goal on the first drive. That was followed by a Jon Jund rushing touchdown to put Western up 10-0. The Bulldogs struck again with a short drive that resulted in a 10-yard rushing touchdown at the end of the first quarter making it 17-0.

