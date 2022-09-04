DILLON, Mont. — Eastern Oregon dropped its second game of the season on Saturday, Sept. 3, falling to 0-2 on the season after a 48-14 loss to No. 17 Montana Western in Dillon, Montana.
Montana Western jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter putting up 17 unanswered points, starting with a field goal on the first drive. That was followed by a Jon Jund rushing touchdown to put Western up 10-0. The Bulldogs struck again with a short drive that resulted in a 10-yard rushing touchdown at the end of the first quarter making it 17-0.
The Bulldogs added onto their lead early in the second quarter with 3-1/2 minute drive that went 50 yards and resulted in another short rushing touchdown to stretch the lead to 24-0. Western followed that up with another field goal prior to the Mountaineers responding with their first touchdown of the season.
Luke Ross led a 63-yard drive that ended in a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jonah Lijewski-Blackham for the Mounties to trim the deficit to 27-7. UMW finished the half with a quick strike going 76 yards on six plays to take a 34-7 lead at the half.
Scoring slowed in the third as each team added a touchdown.
Montana Western struck first with a long 85-yard drive. EOU answered immediately with their biggest play of the year as Luke Ross hit Malachi Spurrier for an explosive 65-yard touchdown pass making it 41-14.
Montana Western struck again in the final quarter, scoring on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Jund, the reigning Frontier Offensive Player of the Year.
EOU will get a break from conference play this week. The Mounties are scheduled to play NCAA Division III Whitworth on the road Saturday, Sept. 10. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. in Spokane, Washington
