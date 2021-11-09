Eastern Oregon University midfielder Sarah Mitchell battles against Corban University midfielder Juliana Press for a header at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Eastern Oregon University secured its seventh straight victory Saturday night, defeating Corban 3-1.
Midfielder Erika Skindlov dribbles the ball into Corban University territory at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Eastern Oregon University secured its seventh straight victory Saturday night, defeating Corban 3-1.
Eastern Oregon University forward Morgan Farrington (25) plays during a match against Corban University on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Farrington leads the Mountaineers in goals scored this season.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer, File
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Yahaira Chavarria-Mondragon (8) plays during a match against Corban at Community Stadium in La Grande on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
LA GRANDE — It was a solid showing from Eastern Oregon University soccer programs during the Cascade Collegiate Conference all-conference selection process.
The Mountaineers women’s team earned two first-team nominations, one second-team honor and one honorable mention. For the men’s squad, one player was named to the second team and two Mountaineers earned honorable mention.
Leading the way for Eastern’s women’s team was senior forward Morgan Farrington and senior midfielder Sarah Mitchell. Farrington leads the Mountaineers with 16 points and seven goals, while Mitchell has been an anchor on defense. Both starters earned first-team honors and have helped the team head into the postseason with a 11-5-0 record.
Farrington has now earned all-conference honors for the third time in her career, while Mitchell has earned all-conference for four straight seasons.
Junior midfielder Erika Skindlov earned second-team honors for her versatile playing style. She helped Eastern tally nine shutouts on the year and also added one goal and one assist this season. Senior defender Yahaira Chavarria-Mondragon received an honorable mention nomination, appearing in all 15 games for the Mountaineers this season. Chavarria-Mondragon has been an anchor in defense for Eastern throughout her career in La Grande.
The Eastern women’s team is set to start off the Cascade Conference Collegiate Tournament against Northwest on Tuesday, Nov. 9. Action between the Mountaineers and Eagles is slated to begin at 8 p.m. in Springfield.
On the men’s side, three all-conference awards are an admirable close to the season.
Senior goalkeeper Dalton Mauzay highlighted the selections for Eastern, earning second-team honors. Mauzay tallied 53 saves on the season for a save percentage of .841. The senior’s nomination is the first all-conference selection of his career.
Senior defender Erick Diaz and sophomore midfielder Carlos Murillo both earned honorable mention all-conference for Eastern. Diaz appeared in all 15 contests this season and helped Eastern’s defense total four shutouts on the year.
Murillo earned the all-conference nod after leading the Mountaineers with three goals, two assists and eight points. The sophomore played in all 15 games this season and tallied 21 total shots.
The Eastern men’s team finished the year 6-10-0, placing ninth in the conference standings at the conclusion of the regular season.
